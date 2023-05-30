High school students build home in Pontiac to provide affordable housing

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Construction students in Oakland County are using their skills to build up their community.

Twenty-six high school students helped build a home from the ground up and their hard work will help provide affordable housing for a local family.

From the blueprint to the final project, the home was constructed by students in seven months.

Aaron Swett, the instructor who guided students through the process, says students were able to learn transferable skills that will help them compete in the industry.

"Our students leave with the opportunity to go right into the work force," Swett said.

"They've got the skills of what all the employers are looking for. We get employers reaching out to us throughout the year to try hiring our students and our students leave here and they take many different paths. We've got students that are going to Michigan State for their construction management program. We've got students that are going to the Detroit Carpenter Apprenticeship School."

Oakland Schools Technical Campuses is partnering with Venture Homes and Integrated Contracting to help get the home sold through an affordable housing program.