Here's how you can win $1,000 for shopping local in Oakland County
(CBS DETROIT) - Shoppers will have the chance to win $1,000 for supporting small businesses in Oakland County during the holiday season.
According to Oakland County officials, shoppers can submit a photo at a small business they consider a "local gem" to enter the sweepstakes.
Photos can be submitted through Nov. 26, and shoppers will have the chance to win a first-place prize of $1,000 and a second-place prize of $500.
People can also submit additional photos at different small businesses to increase their chances of winning.
Winners will be picked through a random drawing and notified by Dec. 5, and they will be presented with their prizes at an in-person event on Dec. 15.
To submit a photo, visit here.
For more information and the official rules for the Local Gems Sweepstakes, visit here.
