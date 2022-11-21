Here's how you can win $1,000 for shopping local in Oakland County

(CBS DETROIT) - Shoppers will have the chance to win $1,000 for supporting small businesses in Oakland County during the holiday season.

According to Oakland County officials, shoppers can submit a photo at a small business they consider a "local gem" to enter the sweepstakes.

Photos can be submitted through Nov. 26, and shoppers will have the chance to win a first-place prize of $1,000 and a second-place prize of $500.

People can also submit additional photos at different small businesses to increase their chances of winning.

Winners will be picked through a random drawing and notified by Dec. 5, and they will be presented with their prizes at an in-person event on Dec. 15.

