Here's how you can win $1,000 for shopping local in Oakland County

By Sara Powers

CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Shoppers will have the chance to win $1,000 for supporting small businesses in Oakland County during the holiday season.

According to  Oakland County officials, shoppers can submit a photo at a small business they consider a "local gem" to enter the sweepstakes.

Photos can be submitted through Nov. 26, and shoppers will have the chance to win a first-place prize of $1,000 and a second-place prize of $500.

People can also submit additional photos at different small businesses to increase their chances of winning.

Winners will be picked through a random drawing and notified by Dec. 5, and they will be presented with their prizes at an in-person event on Dec. 15. 

To submit a photo, visit here

For more information and the official rules for the Local Gems Sweepstakes, visit here

First published on November 21, 2022 / 12:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

