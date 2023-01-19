Here's how you can watch the Bulls vs. Pistons Paris game

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Pistons will face the Chicago Bulls for a regular-season NBA game today, Thursday, Jan. 19.

This is the first time the Pistons will play a game in France, and the third time in France for the Bulls, according to the NBA.

"The NBA Paris Game 2023 will mark the first NBA game in Europe since 2020 and the league's 12th game in France since 1991," according to NBA officials. "The NBA Paris Game 2020 - the first regular-season NBA game in Paris - took place Jan. 24, 2020, and featured the Charlotte Hornets and the Milwaukee Bucks."

The game will take place at the Accor Arena at 3 p.m. ET, which is 9 p.m. local time in Paris.

Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports Detroit or NBA TV.