Here are the best places to live in Michigan, according to Niche

(CBS DETROIT) - Here are the top 25 places to live in Michigan in 2023, according to Niche. 

Niche, which connects people to neighborhoods, schools and colleges throughout the United States, analyzed federal and local government datasets to compile its best places to live lists.

According to Niche, several factors were used to rank each place, including the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics and access to amenities. 

Here are the top 25 places that made the list: 

  1. Okemos
  2. Troy 
  3. Eastgate
  4. Huntington Woods
  5. Beverly Hills
  6. Birmingham 
  7. Bloomfield Charter Township
  8. Grosse Pointe Park
  9. Eastown
  10. Farmington 
  11. Ann Arbor 
  12. Novi
  13. Royal Oak
  14. Berkley
  15. Fulton Heights
  16. Grosse Pointe Farms 
  17. Northville Township 
  18. East Grand Rapids
  19. Northville 
  20. Forest Hills 
  21. Rochester
  22. Grosse Pointe 
  23. Haslett
  24. Rochester Hills 
  25. Pittsfield Charter Township

For more information on how Niche ranked each city or town, visit here.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 3:15 PM

