Here are the best places to live in Michigan, according to Niche

(CBS DETROIT) - Here are the top 25 places to live in Michigan in 2023, according to Niche.

Niche, which connects people to neighborhoods, schools and colleges throughout the United States, analyzed federal and local government datasets to compile its best places to live lists.

According to Niche, several factors were used to rank each place, including the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics and access to amenities.

Here are the top 25 places that made the list:

Okemos Troy Eastgate Huntington Woods Beverly Hills Birmingham Bloomfield Charter Township Grosse Pointe Park Eastown Farmington Ann Arbor Novi Royal Oak Berkley Fulton Heights Grosse Pointe Farms Northville Township East Grand Rapids Northville Forest Hills Rochester Grosse Pointe Haslett Rochester Hills Pittsfield Charter Township

For more information on how Niche ranked each city or town, visit here.