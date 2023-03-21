Here are the best places to live in Michigan, according to Niche
(CBS DETROIT) - Here are the top 25 places to live in Michigan in 2023, according to Niche.
Niche, which connects people to neighborhoods, schools and colleges throughout the United States, analyzed federal and local government datasets to compile its best places to live lists.
According to Niche, several factors were used to rank each place, including the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics and access to amenities.
Here are the top 25 places that made the list:
- Okemos
- Troy
- Eastgate
- Huntington Woods
- Beverly Hills
- Birmingham
- Bloomfield Charter Township
- Grosse Pointe Park
- Eastown
- Farmington
- Ann Arbor
- Novi
- Royal Oak
- Berkley
- Fulton Heights
- Grosse Pointe Farms
- Northville Township
- East Grand Rapids
- Northville
- Forest Hills
- Rochester
- Grosse Pointe
- Haslett
- Rochester Hills
- Pittsfield Charter Township
For more information on how Niche ranked each city or town, visit here.
