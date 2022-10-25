Henry Ford Hospital NICU babies dress up as book characters in homemade Halloween costumes

(CBS DETROIT) - Babies at Henry Ford Hospital are getting in the Halloween spirit with costumes inspired by books.

The babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) are dressed up in costumes inspired by "The Cat in the Hat," "Corduroy, Madeline" and "The Very Hungry Caterpillar." Each baby will take the book and their costume home with them.

Henry Ford Hospital NICU babies in handmade Halloween costumes inspired by children's books. Each family receives the book and costume to keep. Riva Sayegh-McCullen

The hospital says reading to infants gives them a head start on experiencing high-quality language, promotes parent-infant bonding, may reduce levels of parental stress and has been shown to promote physical health.

According to the press release, the costumes that the NICU babies wore for their Halloween photo shoot were all handmade by one of the nurses' moms.

