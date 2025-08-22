Watch CBS News
1 man dead, another injured, amid shooting early Friday in Detroit

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
A man is dead in the aftermath of a shooting in the area of Linwood Street and West Grand Boulevard in Detroit. 

The shooting, which happened around 5 a.m. Friday, also injured another man whose injuries were described as non life-threatening. The location is near the Henry Ford Hospital. 

Both of the men were inside a vehicle when another driver pulled up alongside them and shots were fired from the other vehicle. 

This is a breaking news situation, additional details will be posted when they are available. 

