1 man dead, another injured, amid shooting early Friday in Detroit

A man is dead in the aftermath of a shooting in the area of Linwood Street and West Grand Boulevard in Detroit.

The shooting, which happened around 5 a.m. Friday, also injured another man whose injuries were described as non life-threatening. The location is near the Henry Ford Hospital.

Both of the men were inside a vehicle when another driver pulled up alongside them and shots were fired from the other vehicle.

This is a breaking news situation, additional details will be posted when they are available.