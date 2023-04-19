Help name bald eagles nesting in Shelby Township's Holland Ponds Park

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Burgess-Shadbush Nature Center and the city of Shelby Township invite the public to help the bald eagles that are nesting in Holland Ponds Park.

Local nature photographers saw the birds and took photographs of them. Officials say that based on the activities and behaviors of the two birds, they believe the birds are nesting and getting ready for juvenile eagles, also known as eaglets.

With the arrival of a pair of nesting American bald eagles in Holland Ponds Park, Shelby Township is buzzing. To... Posted by Charter Township of Shelby - Government on Friday, April 14, 2023

To make the eagles feel at home, city officials are running a contest through 4 p.m. on April 21 to help name them. The winning names will be announced at the center's Earth Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 22 (4101 River Bends Drive).

Anyone interested in participating can visit the city's website and pick from the following names:

Ike and Mamie

Nathaniel and Jemima

Isaac and Susannah

Peter and Sarah

Anna and Harold

Anyone wanting to know more about eagles and how best to view them can visit the Burgess-Shadbush Nature Center at 586-323-2478 or naturecenter@shelbytwp.org.