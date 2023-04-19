Watch CBS News
Local News

Help name bald eagles nesting in Shelby Township's Holland Ponds Park

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for April 18, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for April 18, 2023 03:17

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Burgess-Shadbush Nature Center and the city of Shelby Township invite the public to help the bald eagles that are nesting in Holland Ponds Park

Local nature photographers saw the birds and took photographs of them. Officials say that based on the activities and behaviors of the two birds, they believe the birds are nesting and getting ready for juvenile eagles, also known as eaglets. 

With the arrival of a pair of nesting American bald eagles in Holland Ponds Park, Shelby Township is buzzing. To...

Posted by Charter Township of Shelby - Government on Friday, April 14, 2023

To make the eagles feel at home, city officials are running a contest through 4 p.m. on April 21 to help name them. The winning names will be announced at the center's Earth Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 22 (4101 River Bends Drive).

Anyone interested in participating can visit the city's website and pick from the following names:

  • Ike and Mamie
  • Nathaniel and Jemima
  • Isaac and Susannah
  • Peter and Sarah
  • Anna and Harold

Anyone wanting to know more about eagles and how best to view them can visit the Burgess-Shadbush Nature Center at 586-323-2478 or naturecenter@shelbytwp.org.

First published on April 18, 2023 / 11:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.