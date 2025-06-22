Helicopter crashes close to restaurant in St. Clair County; no injuries reported

Man arrested after two Southgate police officers shot; heat wave in the forecast; other top stories

No injuries have been reported after a privately owned helicopter crashed in Clay Township, Michigan, on Sunday, according to St. Clair County Emergency Director Justin Westmiller.

The helicopter was landing near the Cabana Blue Lakefront Sports Bar and Grill on Dyke Road when the crash happened.

Clay Township, Michigan. CBS News Detroit

Four adults, all from Canada, were on board, and there were people around 200 feet away from the crash, Westmiller said.

He added that "a little fuel" leaked from the helicopter after the crash, and that both the batteries and fuel supply have since been turned off.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have declined to investigate because the helicopter is registered in Canada. It's unknown if Canadian officials will investigate.

Officials say the helicopter will remain on site "until Tuesday or Wednesday."