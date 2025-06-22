These tips can help keep people stay cool and healthy during a heat wave

Here are tips for beating the heat in Southeast Michigan

Here are tips for beating the heat in Southeast Michigan

The first day of summer officially was Friday, and on Saturday, people in Michigan felt it.

Metro Detroit, much like the rest of the country, began to experience the season's first heat wave, and families across the region made their way to wherever they could cool off, like at Heritage Park in Farmington Hills.

"My kids all week were like, 'We really want water, mom,' and we couldn't wait for today because it was so hot outside," Jenna Megalizzi, who is visiting from Pennsylvania, said. "So, we kind of scoured the area and figured this was a good place to come.Any water is always welcome during the summer heat."

While the splash pad was busy all day Saturday, it should look like more of the same as the weather stays uncomfortably hot. Experts say heat like this could be dangerous.

"When you have heat exhaustion, when you have high temperatures, you are also putting your body through a dehydration kind of strike," Dr. Chadi Alraies, a cardiologist at Detroit Medical Center, said.

Alraies added that, similar to when we experience the extreme cold, he expects the emergency room to be busier than normal during this heat wave.

"The squeeze function of the heart will go up, the exertion that the heart has to go through goes up, the blood pressure goes up, which also puts stress on the heart," Alraies said.

He suggests people limit their time in the sun, especially from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and always stay hydrated by drinking water with electrolytes.

Parents at the splashpad said they're emphasizing that same advice to their kids.

Cousins Eve and Treasure told me their plans to stay cool,

"Probably in the air conditioning once we get home. Yeah, a lot of water and sunscreen too. Staying hydrated, too," Cousins Eve and Treasure said.

Another important note for times like this is that the heat is most dangerous for the very young and very old.