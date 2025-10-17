Heat, storms and wind expected in Southeast Michigan this weekend

Get ready for a weekend of weather transitions in Southeast Michigan.

We'll start with a beautiful day on Saturday, but you'll want to keep an eye out for storms in the evening.

Saturday is shaping up to be a fantastic day to get outdoors. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, with nice sky cover through the early to mid-afternoon.

It's a great window for yard work, a trip to the park, or grabbing a bite outside.

The forecast takes a turn after 6 p.m., when there's a chance for storms moving into Southeast Michigan.

It's important to note that some of these storms could be on the stronger side, carrying the potential for gusty, damaging winds.

Be sure to have a way to receive weather alerts if you have plans Saturday evening.

By Saturday night, rain ramps up, and a few storms last into the late hours.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Rain amounts will be heavy enough at times that some urban and low-lying flooding is possible.

Initial rain will pool up and run off due to our compacted and drought-stricken ground.

Wet and windy weather in Southeast Michigan

Sunday doesn't look as nice.

The biggest story for Sunday will be the combination of rain with wind. Showers will remain scattered through the entire day as our focus shifts at times to the wind.

Wind gusts will pick up in the morning for one burst and ramp up again in the afternoon. Expect those gusts to be in the 30 to 40 mph range.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

This will make for a blustery and damp end to the weekend, so secure any loose outdoor items like Halloween decorations or patio furniture before the winds pick up.

The CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather Team will keep an eye on things throughout the weekend, so download the CBS News app to receive severe weather alerts automatically to your phone.