Hazel Park halts new short-term rental licenses after fatal shooting at licensed property

The City of Hazel Park, Michigan, has announced a six-month moratorium on the issuance of new short-term rental licenses such as properties listed through Airbnb and VRBO.

The decision by the Oakland County community was announced Friday and takes effect immediately.

"First and foremost, our responsibility is to protect the safety and well-being of Hazel Park residents," Hazel Park City Manager Edward Klobucher said.

The administrative step is a direct response to a May 29 shooting at a home on Powell Avenue that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old Detroit man and injuries to a 19-year-old Pontiac man. When Hazel Park police arrived on scene early that day, they saw "a crowd of people fleeing," and said the gathering appears to have been for an "after prom" party. Police said on Monday that a person who was taken into custody in connection with the shooting has been released, pending further investigation.

Police did not say which prom or school that the people involved in the party had attended.

The incident happened at a licensed short-term rental, city officials said, but there are caveats.

"It appears the short-term rental was in violation of our occupancy restrictions at the time. This is unacceptable, and we will be taking the appropriate measures to enforce our existing ordinance," city officials said about the shooting.

The moratorium on new short-term rental licenses is intended to give city staff and leaders a chance to do a "comprehensive assessment of its short-term rental ordinance," to include license requirements, inspection procedures and enforcement steps. Those discussions will include public safety officers, code enforcement officers, legal counsel and Hazel Park City Council.

Those who have existing short-term rental licenses may continue to operate, on the expectation they follow all applicable city ordinances.

"While the majority of property owners operate responsibly, last week's incident underscores the need for us to carefully evaluate our current policies and determine whether additional safeguards are necessary," Klobucher said. "This temporary pause will allow us to conduct a thorough review and ensure we are doing everything possible, within the bounds of state law, to keep our neighborhoods safe."

The above video originally aired on May 29, 2026.