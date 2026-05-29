1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Hazel Park believed to be at an "after prom" party

One person is dead, and another is injured, in the aftermath of a shooting early Friday in Hazel Park, Michigan.

The home on Powell Avenue where the altercation took place may have been hosting an "after prom" party, Hazel Park Police Chief William Hamel said.

Several 911 calls were placed about 1:16 a.m. Friday about a shooting in the 23000 block of Powell Avenue, near Orchard Avenue. This neighborhood is near Nine Mile Road and Interstate 75.

When police arrived, they said they found a "crowd of people fleeing from a home." They learned that individuals involved exchanged gunfire both inside and outside the home.

Officers said they found a 20-year-old Detroit man just outside the home. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

There was also a 19-year-old Pontiac woman injured in the altercation. She was found several hours away from the site, and is being treated at a local hospital for her injuries.

Detectives are obtaining search warrants and continuing the investigation.

CBS Detroit will provide additional information on air and online as it is available.