Police release person of interest in Hazel Park "after prom" shooting

A person who was taken into custody after a fatal shooting on May 29 in Hazel Park, Michigan, has been released pending further investigation.

Hazel Park Police Department announced that step on Monday.

The Powell Avenue home where the altercation took place was a short-term rental, and police said the initial investigation is that it was an "after-prom" party. They did not specify which dance or school those attending were involved with.

The investigation so far suggests that an armed robbery happened in the home, police said.

The person who was killed, a 20-year-old Detroit man, is alleged to have pointed a gun and stolen a watch from someone at the party.

The person whom police took into custody was at the home and had a valid permit to carry a firearm. That individual "observed the robbery when he claimed to have fired his gun in self-defense," police said Monday. Witness accounts and other evidence supported that claim.

Police ask that anyone who has information about the incident contact the Hazel Park Police Department at 248-542-6161.

Hazel Park city officials have, in the meantime, issued a six-month moratorium on new short-term rental licenses.

The above video originally aired on May 29, 2026.