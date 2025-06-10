Watch CBS News
Crime

Harper Woods man charged with murder in fatal shooting of 21-year-old Detroit man

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit teen faces deportation; nurses' strike continues; and more top stories
Detroit teen faces deportation; nurses' strike continues; and more top stories 04:00

A Harper Woods man will head to trial for the murder of a 21-year-old Detroit man who was shot and killed on the city's east side in March. 

Wayne County prosecutors allege that William Daniel Moore shot and killed Emmanuel Draughan at a home in the 14700 block of Tacoma Street in Detroit on the evening of March 12. 

Draughan was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries. 

Detroit police later arrested Moore on March 17.

Moore is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and two counts of felony firearm. 

He was arraigned and remanded to jail on March 31 and ultimately bound over to trial following a preliminary examination on May 29. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.