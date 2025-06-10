Harper Woods man charged with murder in fatal shooting of 21-year-old Detroit man

A Harper Woods man will head to trial for the murder of a 21-year-old Detroit man who was shot and killed on the city's east side in March.

Wayne County prosecutors allege that William Daniel Moore shot and killed Emmanuel Draughan at a home in the 14700 block of Tacoma Street in Detroit on the evening of March 12.

Draughan was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Detroit police later arrested Moore on March 17.

Moore is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and two counts of felony firearm.

He was arraigned and remanded to jail on March 31 and ultimately bound over to trial following a preliminary examination on May 29.