Two cases of hand, foot and mouth disease reported at Southfield school campus

Farmington Hills officer placed on leave; Plymouth residents complain of rats; other top stories

Two cases of a virus-caused condition known as hand, foot and mouth disease were confirmed at a Southfield Public Schools campus, the Southeast Michigan school district said.

The two cases are at University K-12 Academy on 12 Mile Road, Lathrup Village, according to a letter that the district sent Monday to families and staff members.

In response to the circumstances, the school district is sanitizing the buildings to help prevent further spread of the virus. School officials are also working with the Oakland County Health Department on the case. The district asks that parents keep home students who show symptoms for three to five days.

What is hand, foot and mouth disease?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says hand, foot and mouth disease is usually not serious. But it is very contagious and therefore can spread quickly among school and day care settings. There is no vaccine available for this particular group of viruses.

To prevent the spread, people should avoid close contact with an infected person, clean and disinfect shared items such as toys, and wash their hands frequently with soap and water.

Most children who contract the virus will show symptoms for seven to 10 days.

The symptoms can include:

Fever.

Sore throat.

Painful mouth sores that might blister.

Rash on the hands and feet.