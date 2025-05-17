Hamtramck police making efforts to reduce youth violence following shooting

Police in Hamtramck, Michigan, are putting in extra effort to curb youth violence after a shooting in April that left two teenagers critically injured.

"I think it's important to have police officers in our schools," Chief Jamiel Altaheri said."I think it's important, especially in light of this incident."

The shooting on April 29 happened at a housing complex on Dyar Street near Interstate 75. A 15-year-old was taken into custody after the incident.

Altaheri says it's time to double down on engaging the youth. One possibility, he says, is getting school resource officers inside the schools.

"Also, we want our first interactions with our kids to be a positive one, and that's the whole idea of having these youth academies, these programs, having an SRO, having those positive interactions."

Another idea Altaheri mentioned is continuing the department's success with youth police academies. The first was held last year, and the next is in July.

"We had our first youth academy, it was a great success. We had over 56 kids," Altaheri said.

One of those kids who attended the camp last year was 13-year-old Basmah Jabril. Now, she's encouraging other teens to join.

"It was a great opportunity," Jabril said. "I learned a lot about leadership, responsibility and discipline, and it was a very fun experience. I got to spend time with the officers and the chief. I think it's a great opportunity, and you should always take opportunities because you never know where they'll lead you to."

Altaheri says he is looking forward to another police youth camp - and his officers building positive bonds with students inside schools.

"There is a need for SROs in Hamtramck Public Schools, and we're looking forward to having them there."

Learn more about upcoming police youth camps here.