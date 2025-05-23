Hamtramck city leaders clash at special meeting after police chief's suspension

Friday's special meeting in Hamtramck was packed as allegations continue to swirl concerning city leaders after the suspension of Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri.

Friday's emergency meeting was believed to be whether City Manager Max Garbarino would be terminated. Garbarino believed the special meeting was in retaliation for the pending city investigations. The meeting came two days after Garbarino confirmed that Altaheri and an officer were put on administrative leave.

Before the meeting, Garbarino said he had been sent credible evidence of serious allegations involving city leaders. He said he has taken "appropriate and responsible steps to address credible allegations of illegal and unethical conduct within our police department and among elected officials."

"We went to hire an outside company to do a very decisive and fair, and factual process with this. It's a very common practice to do this," Garbarino told CBS News Detroit Friday evening.

No vote was taken during Friday's meeting. Garbarino urged the council not to terminate him and "let the investigation take its course."

Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib said his goal is to make the pending city investigation as fair as possible.

"I have to make sure everything should be investigated, not just the allegation from one side. Because the other side has a lot to say. We have to include that," Ghalib said.

During the two-hour meeting, dozens of citizens stood up for the city manager or the police chief. Some said it was embarrassing that the city was engulfed in much drama.

"Y'all are shameful, we deserve better, there are people in this city that have needs," one woman said.

At times, the mayor and city manager disagreed. Their primary disagreement was who would conduct the pending internal investigation. Ghalib said he wants all parties, whether suspended, to be able to speak up.

"I will be a part of the investigation because my name is mentioned in the allegations, and I have a lot to say. Max will be part of that. That should be fair, I think," Ghalib said at the meeting.

A list of third-party companies will be created. The city council will then vote and select one to perform the internal investigation.

The next meeting is set for Tuesday, May 27.

In a statement provided to CBS News Detroit, Altaheri said, "I call on the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, State Police and FBI to follow up on these false accusations and all those behind these fabricated stories."