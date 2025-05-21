Watch CBS News
Hamtramck police chief placed on administrative leave

The city of Hamtramck confirmed on Wednesday that Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri and an officer were placed on administrative leave.

City Manager Max Garbarino did not provide details on the suspension but said it was due to an ongoing investigation.

According to the city's website, Altaheri was appointed as police chief in Hamtramck after serving for the New York Police Department, becoming the highest-ranking Yemeni-American police officer.

CBS News Detroit contacted Mayor Amer Ghalib for comment, but has not heard back.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.

