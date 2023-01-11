Hamtramck City Council passes religious animal slaughter ordinance

(CBS DETROIT) - Hamtramck residents are sounding off after the city council passed an ordinance allowing religious animal slaughter.

City officials say the constitution already protects religious animal slaughter and although a majority of residents oppose the practice, council members passed the resolution to protect the city from lawsuits.

"Our research and compromise came based on legal advice, not based on emotions," said Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib.

Hamtramck is home to 28,000 residents, and a majority of residents are Muslim.

But the Islamic community is divided on the act of home animal slaughter.

"I have to respect others too, other religions as well," said resident Abu Zuber.

Opponents say they're concerned about odors, kids being traumatized and community health violations.

"People will buy the animal before the week and they will bring them and keep them in their house and sometime even they will run in the street," said Hamtramck resident Mohammed Islam. "They're not going to know whose animal is what. And they didn't mention that it's a small animal or a big animal. They might bring a beef or cow or maybe a buffalo. Who knows?"

Nour Ali of CAIR Michigan says protecting the freedom of religion is a human right and that animal slaughter falls under that protection.

"It is either for the religious holiday of Eid or for other instances, such as when a newborn is born or at the occasion of a couple getting married," Ali explained. "It is to signify that you are going to put down money for this animal to be sacrificed so that good blessings can come about."

Disposal violations will be met with misdemeanor charges and fines.

"Proper waste disposal is a must. Hiding it from public view is a must," Ghalib said. "You can not just do it randomly in the street."