Driver said gunshots were fired toward her vehicle on Interstate 96

Suspected shooter captured in Minnesota; death investigation in Bedford Township; other top stories

The Michigan State Police is asking the public for tips after a driver said shots might have been fired at her vehicle Sunday on Interstate 96.

There were no injuries, and police said they did not find any damage to her car.

The incident happened about 9:15 p.m. Sunday as the Inkster woman was driving westbound on I-96. Her three children were in the vehicle with her.

The woman said she was in the left lane when the driver of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee pulled up next to her in the middle lane. The passenger in the Jeep reached across the driver and began firing shots from the driver's side window, she told police.

The woman then sped up in an attempt to get away from the Jeep, which exited the freeway at Greenfield.

Troopers closed the freeway while K-9 units searched for evidence, I-96 was reopened a couple of hours later.

The investigation is continuing.

State police ask that anyone with information on this incident contact Metro South Post at 734-287-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.