Ground stop issued at Detroit Metro Airport over thunderstorms

A ground stop has been issued at the Detroit Metro Airport on Tuesday due to thunderstorms, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Officials say the stop could be extended for facilities east of the airport, depending on the storms.

Southeast Michigan experienced a second wave of thunderstorms on Tuesday, following Monday's storms, which caused damage in neighborhoods and power outages.

The National Weather Service has issued a slight risk forecast (level 2 of 5) for severe weather on Tuesday across much of Indiana and Ohio, and into Michigan. Additionally, a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 7 p.m. Tuesday.