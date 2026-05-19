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Another hot day, storms late afternoon/evening

Weather Alert Day - Slight Risk (2 of 5) Good morning Family, Another warm and humid day again today with a high of 88, which will support a risk of severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. The strongest storms are capable of damaging wind, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. A cold front will push through tonight bringing in dry and cooler weather for Wednesday and Thursday. The next chance of rain arrives late Friday and Friday night.
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