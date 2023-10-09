Watch CBS News
Grosse Pointe Woods man charged with open murder in fatal shooting of 19-year-old brother

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Edmond Doheny Grosse Pointe Woods Department of Public Safety

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 29-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his 19-year-old brother is facing an open murder charge.

Edmond Doheny, of Grosse Pointe Woods, is also charged with felony firearm, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. He was arraigned on Monday and was given a $1 million cash/surety bond. 

Officials say an open murder charge carries first-degree murder and second-degree murder. The jury at trial will determine which charge is appropriate based on evidence.

At about 12:43 a.m. on Oct. 5, the Grosse Ponte Woods Police Department was called to a home in the 1800 block of Brys Drive. Police found the victim, identified as Dennis Doheny, lying in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to the head. Edmond Doheny, who was accused of shooting his brother. was still at the scene when police arrived.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police found a weapon on the second floor of the home.

"This is yet another case of deadly interfamilial violence. This time it is allegedly brother upon brother," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 18, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 25.

First published on October 9, 2023 / 4:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

