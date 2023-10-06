Authorities investigating fatal shooting in Grosse Pointe Woods

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot early Friday morning.

At about 12:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, officers responded to the 1800 block of Brys Drive after receiving a report of a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, they discovered one "adult-aged" man had been shot, according to Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

One suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

In addition, authorities say they have identified everyone involved in the incident, and there is no threat to the public.