Grosse Pointe shop shares its formula for lasting success and longevity

Ahead of Cyber Monday, a small business in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, is reminding shoppers of the perks of buying small.

"We are going on 67 years, and I started working when I was 12," said Antionette Dasaro, co-owner of Dawood Boutique.

Dawood Boutique is a clothing store for women of all ages that was started by a woman named Betty Dawood.

"That was big for a woman to start a business 67 years ago; that took a lot of guts," said Dasaro.

Dasaro is Dawood's daughter. The two worked side by side when the store started in the historic Book Cadillac Hotel in the heart of Detroit, where the action and big names were.

"Whether it was a ball player, an artist or Motown," said Dasaro.

Even civil rights activists.

"She used to buy for Rosa Parks. She was a very sweet lady, beautiful lady," said Dasaro.

She learned the magic behind fashion and that business was in their blood through her daughter, Maria Attar.

"Other kids were on play dates, I was at work with my mom," said Attar, co-owner and manager of the boutique.

Dasaro and Attar took over the business when it relocated to Grosse Pointe.

CBS News Detroit wanted to know their secret to keeping business local and how they are still going after all these years.

"The secret is always reinventing yourself. The minute you are on autopilot, you need to switch it up," said Attar.

Data from the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council shows that small businesses at least 15 years old have a 25% survival rate.

And the majority of small businesses rely on the holidays, with 30% of their earnings made in the month of December.

Small businesses like Dawood Boutique want shoppers to consider buying small during the holiday season, not just for the product, but for the people and dreams they're keeping alive.

While the mother-daughter duo has their eyes set on the latest and greatest merchandise, they say their foundation keeps them golden.

"Which is family, faith and customer service, that very personalized service is the root of our business," said Attar.