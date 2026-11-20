As Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reaches the end of her time in office, she was at the Townsend Hotel in Birmingham on Friday for a chat about her time in the state's top job.

Whitmer headlined the Detroit Free Press Breakfast Club event, moderated by Michigan Matters host Carol Cain, and talked about her two terms in office, her work with President Trump and what lies ahead for her.

Working with President Trump

When asked about her relationship with Mr. Trump and the nickname "Big Gretchen" he made up for her, Whitmer said Mr. Trump called her "witless Gretchen" and that she was worried that support would be withheld during the pandemic.

"We needed masks. We needed gloves. We needed, you know, swabs so that we could test people," Whitmer said. "And that was my fear: that they would, you know, be petty and withhold things. You know, ultimately, we worked around it; we figured it out."

Gretchen Whitmer headlined the Detroit Free Press Breakfast Club event, moderated by Michigan Matters host Carol Cain Mike Stewart/CBS Detroit

Whitmer says she helped Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election and that she had to check out for a little while after the results came out. She says she thought about the oath she took when she was sworn in and decided to watch Mr. Trump's inauguration, sharing that she wrote him a letter.

"I wrote about four sentences. I just said, congratulations on the election. I heard your inauguration talking about autoworkers. If that's your focus, I hope we can find some common ground. My phone number is this, if you ever want to talk," Whitmer said.

Whitmer says Mr. Trump called her after that.

When asked about what she thinks of Mr. Trump, Whitmer said: "Call me in January."

"People say, 'How do you do it?' I'm like, I'm a woman in politics. I've been working with people who say terrible things to me all the time, and yet I got to show up," Whitmer said.

Whitmer's time in office

Whitmer spoke about how it could be dangerous putting your name on the ballot.

"Whether it is assassination attempts on Donald Trump's life or it is the Senate majority leader in Minnesota who was murdered at her doorstep and her husband was as well. It's not okay," Whitmer said. "Debbie Dingell has dealt with a lot of threats. She doesn't have the state police security like I do until January first at noon, by the way."

Whitmer discussed securing funding for the Selfridge National Guard Base in Macomb County.

"There's $1 billion of economic activity to our state. It is how we have been able to grow our aerospace and defense work, which is a natural extension for us, but does not happen without having that fighter mission," Whitmer said.

Whitmer says Michigan had been struggling to complete this project for a long time.

"When Donald Trump said, I'm going to make sure we get those 21 F-15Xs, that is a huge deal for us because everything else stems from that," Whitmer said.

Whitmer says that there's a lot of incredible work happening in the auto industry and that the Ford BlueOval Battery Park in Marshall, Michigan, is the "cutting-edge non-Chinese battery park in the world."

"The trade war with Canada has been really hard on our state and on this industry in particular, the tariffing of all the components that go back and forth, the undermining of moving to electric and supporting that," Whitmer said. "It takes a toll on us heavier than any other state. And that's, I think, another reason why we need to stop the chaos when it comes to tariffs and have a real strategic plan."

Whitmer says Mr. Trump still calls her every once in a while.

"He called me after the primary and asked me if Mike Rogers had a shot at winning Michigan. And I said, not with your tariffs. I told him. And every opportunity I get, I tell him what it means for people," Whitmer said. "And he says, well, they're doing great. It's helping the economy."

Whitmer also says that part of the reason public education in Michigan is declining is that the strategy changes every couple of years.

"Now we have really adopted the foundation. I think that will set us up for success, but we can't change it again," Whitmer said.

When Whitmer was asked whether she has decided on Michigan opting into the Federal Education Freedom Tax Credit, she said she has not yet decided and that the next administration will implement it and decide whether to keep it.

Upcoming plans

Whitmer says she doesn't have advice for Michigan Gov.-elect Jocelyn Benson or U.S. Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed.

"You know she's ready. She doesn't need my advice. I will be a phone call away ... I'm not going to meddle. I'm not going to opine."

Whitmer was asked whether she is considering running for president of the United States in 2028.

"No, I'm not really. Oh my God, how many times do I have to answer this question?" Whitmer said.

Whitmer then talked about her dad, whom she said she lost earlier this year, and that he had told her: "You'd have to be a sociopath to run for president," and then said a few years later: "Gretchen, you might have to run for president."

When asked about her upcoming plans, Whitmer said:

"I don't know yet. You know, I'm going to try to be still for a little while and think about how I want to spend my next season," Whitmer said. "It's going to be hard to figure out what that is after this job ... I'm going to take that in. I'm going to think for a little while and try to be still for the month of January.