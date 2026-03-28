A federal tax credit program aims to benefit school-age children. Will Michigan join?

The secretary of the U.S. Department of Education is touting a new program created by the Trump administration.

The Education Freedom Tax Credit was created to bridge the gap when it comes to American literacy rates throughout grade schools, according to federal leaders in Washington, D.C.

"For too long, many young Americans have been shackled in inadequate schools and underperforming schools where they fail to reach proficiency in math and reading," Education Secretary Linda McMahon said Friday in Hamtramck, Michigan.

The credit allows people who donate to student education to receive a tax break of up to $1,700. If Michigan joins, the credits would begin next year.

"The money goes into scholarship-granting organizations. Parents apply there. Then money is given to parents, whether they want to move a child or procure some of these other services," McMahon explained.

She added that for the program to benefit Michiganders, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer needs to opt in. Right now, McMahon says, more than 20 states are participating.

At her State of the State address last month, Whitmer explained the state's struggles when it comes to literacy.

"Boys are behind girls at every age. Michigan is 44th in fourth-grade reading ... this is a serious problem," she said.

The governor would choose the list of scholarship-granting organizations. Most recently, Whitmer stated she's looking for additional information about the federal program.

McMahon said, "Governor Gretchen Whitmer has called it a high-level talking point, dismissing the critical support these scholarships will provide."

There have been concerns over whether funding would be directly funneled into private schools. According to McMahon, the program wouldn't pull money from public schools, but instead add new funding.

"The kids will be able to apply for scholarships, whether they are in private or public schools, and there are a lot of things in public schools that kids could use," Michigan Rep. Matt Hall, a Republican, said.

The Detroit Federation of Teachers is skeptical of the program. In a statement to CBS News Detroit, it said:

"Michigan families already have school choice and freedom, with hundreds of charter schools, public, and private schools available. This $1,700 credit falls far short of covering tuition, transportation, and hidden costs, while this voucher program only widens equity gaps—especially for students with disabilities in underfunded public schools. The real question is not about choice or freedom—it's about accountability. Shouldn't public dollars support public schools that serve all students and are governed by elected boards and transparency laws, rather than private institutions that aren't held to the same oversight and standards?"

Even without state participation, you can still donate to receive your tax credit. But according to Hall, the money would support states that have opted into the program.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to the governor's office for comment and was told they're awaiting tax guidance from the federal government.