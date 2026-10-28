$152M runway project launches at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Macomb County

The future of Selfridge Air National Guard Base is front and center as state, local and military leaders gathered Wednesday to break ground on a runway project they say will help secure the installation for generations.

The project is designed to prepare Selfridge for the arrival of F-15EX fighter jets after officials spent years fighting to replace the base's aging A-10 mission.

"A lot of people were ready to cut their losses and count this base out. Not us," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. "We rolled up our sleeves and got to work, and we wore them out in Washington, D.C."

As recently as 2022, Selfridge faced the prospect of losing its A-10 aircraft without a replacement. Leaders at every level of government joined military officials in lobbying for a new mission, ultimately securing the F-15EX for the Macomb County base.

"When we were at risk of losing the A-10 and not having a replacement, it compromised our position," Michigan National Guard Adjutant General Paul Rogers said. "Getting that second mission secures this base for generations."

Officials say the future of Selfridge carries significant economic implications for the region.

The base supports about 5,000 jobs and generates an estimated $850 million in annual economic activity.

"If we don't preserve or save Selfridge, we're just gonna have an impact on the other installations — Grayling, Battle Creek, Alpena," Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said. "All those installations are gonna be challenged."

Hackel said securing the fighter mission required more than just advocacy. Military leaders identified the need to extend the runway and address safety requirements, triggering a major infrastructure effort around the base.

"The bigger challenge was, how do we shift the actual roadway that was Rosso Highway?" Hackel said. "Came up with a plan to make that shift and the adjustment so that they can extend the runway, clear the safe zone and accommodate these fighter jets."

Road construction is already underway north of the base, including drainage work and the relocation of portions of the roadway system needed to make room for the runway expansion.

Hackel said additional work is planned on Joy Boulevard, which served as the original entrance to Selfridge.

"All around Selfridge Air Base, you're going to see every one of the roadways fixed," Hackel said. "I call it that curb appeal."

State Rep. Jay DeBoyer said the investment is expected to strengthen the local economy for years to come.

"I think now that we have the future of Macomb County secured, I think it's gonna be an economic driver that has been unprecedented," DeBoyer said.

The runway project is funded through a $152 million state investment. Beyond the runway work, officials say roughly $1 billion in additional projects, including hangars and other facilities, are expected as Selfridge prepares for future missions.

"We've been able to move our runway 1,000 feet," Rogers said. "The Air Force kept bringing up the fact that we had a safety issue on the south end of our runway."

Leaders say keeping the project on schedule is critical. The goal is to have the runway ready before President Trump's term ends, with the first F-15EX fighter jets expected to arrive at Selfridge in late 2028.