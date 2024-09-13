Longtime University of Michigan athletic administrator Greg Harden dies

(CBS DETROIT) - Greg Harden, a renowned University of Michigan athletics mental coach who has worked with thousands of student-athletes, has died.

The university announced Harden's death on Friday and said he died after complications from surgery. Among the star athletes Harden has worked with include Tom Brady, Desmond Howard and Michael Phelps.

The following is part of the statement the university's athletics department posted on social media:

"Long-time University of Michigan Administrator Greg Harden, best known as the mental coach for thousands of student-athletes who competed for the university and countless others around the world, has passed away after complications from surgery. During his time at Michigan, Harden became known in many circles as the school's "Secret Weapon" for his work behind the scenes helping Wolverine athletes achieve peak performance."

Several people impacted by Harden have reacted to the announcement, including seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who played with Michigan Football from 1995-99.

"I'm so sad to hear the news of Greg's passing. I'm heartbroken as he was a dear friend and mentor. There are so many beautiful qualities Greg had that endeared him to so many people over his years at Michigan. He meant the world to me and I could never have had the success I had without the time, energy, love and support he had given me. He will be truly missed."

J.J. McCarthy who played with Michigan Football from 2021-23 and is now the quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings released the following statement:

"To, OG, I can't even begin to describe the gut wrenching feelings that I am experiencing right now. The intensity of this pain is so immense only due to the impact that you have had on my life. You gave me the courage and belief as we fought hand and hand against the demons that I've spent my entire life fighting. You have inspired me by your ability to unconditionally love everyone and everything. No matter how big or small, how significant or insignificant. You inspired me to seek the truth about who I really am, why I am the way I am, and lifting the veil of my limitless potential. Showing me what true freedom feels like as you assisted me in my escape from the cage within my mind. But, most importantly, you told me the things that my ego did not want to hear. Always guiding me to the places within myself that I did not want to confront. Your timeless wisdom, omnipresent sense of humor, and genuine authenticity left lasting impressions on so many hearts that we will carry with us for the rest of our lives. Especially mine. I am not the person I am today without you, G. Thank you, for everything. Love you man. Sincerely, 9."

Desmond Howard, who spent 11 seasons in the NFL, played college football for Michigan, and is an ESPN College GameDay Analyst, released the following statement:

"Although my family and I are heartbroken, we hold on to the lessons, guidance and memories that will forever be Greg's legacy. We are blessed beyond measure to have had him in our lives."

Harden worked with the athletic department for 24 years. He retired from his full-time position in 2019 but was still a consultant for the athletic department before his death.

Coaches and sports administrators at the university relied on Harden for his expertise in properly responding to student-athletes' needs.

He was featured on an episode of "60 Minutes Sports," where he was called "Michigan's secret weapon" due to his impact as a mental health coach for student-athletes, according to the university's website.

Harden is survived by his wife, sister and three adult children.

"The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers but they ask that you grant them some privacy as they deal with the loss of their loved one," Michigan Athletics said in the statement. "In the future, they look forward to celebrating Greg's life with many who were blessed to know him."