Michigan Matters: Greg Harden gets down to business, plus music and theatre Metro Detroit style

(CBS DETROIT) - Greg Harden, who counseled Tom Brady, Desmond Howard and Michael Phelps among thousands he has helped during his storied career as a motivational speaker and guidance counselor, talks about what it takes to be your best self and have greater success on this Sunday's Michigan Matters.

Greg Harden with Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. CBS Detroit

Harden, who wrote "Staying Sane in an Insane World," which is on the New York Times Best Sellers list, appears with Carol Cain, senior producer and host, to offer tips and suggestions – the kind he has offered to the many University of Michigan student-athletes where he worked over 30 years.

Brady, who wrote the forward in Harden's new book, was upset about not starting at quarterback at Michigan and preparing to leave to return home to California. He talked with Harden, a clinical therapist, decided to stay, dig down, and went on to become one of the best NFL quarterbacks to ever play the game.

Also appearing on the show – a roundtable focusing on the importance of arts and culture. Cain is joined by David Carroll, who started a nonprofit and has been staging Broadway productions in Metro Detroit, including "A Chorus Line," now playing at The Berman Center for Performing Arts this weekend and next weekend. Cain is also joined by Beth Stewart, executive director of the Michigan Philharmonic, and Nan Washburn, musical director and conductor.

Stewart, who has run the orchestra since 2008, talks about their focus on engaging more people across the community to love music, and Washburn discusses efforts to reach young people through programs and concerts.

The show winds down with a heartfelt tribute to Florine Mark, the trailblazing entrepreneur and community champion who died last week at 90.

Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit, noon Sundays on Detroit 50 WKBD, and also streaming 8 p.m. weeknights on CBS Detroit's website, CBS Detroit's app and Pluto TV.