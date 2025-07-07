Great Lakes Water Authority investigates potential leak in Chesterfield Township water main

The Great Lakes Water Authority has discovered a potential leak on a 36-inch water transmission main in Chesterfield Township.

GLWA, which serves as the water authority for Southeast Michigan, including Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties, says it found the possible leak on Gratiot Avenue between 24 and 25 Mile roads. The authority is intentionally lowering the regional system pressures in the area of that potential leak. As a result, residents in Chesterfield Township, Lenox Township and New Haven may experience lower water pressures.

Field service crews are currently investigating the possible leak and have closed a valve to the main. Officials say the 36-inch transmission main is made of prestressed concrete cylinder pipe and that crews were on-site Monday, preparing for any potential repairs.

GLWA says once system pressures normalize with the change in valve positions, and at this lower level, lower pressures could be expected. Officials say residents and businesses in those impacted communities may have cloudy or discolored water. Those with concerns about water quality and water pressure should contact their municipality's department of public works.