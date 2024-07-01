Federal grant to fund major expansion of Joe Louis Greenway at Dequindre Cut

(CBS DETROIT) – A major expansion is coming to the Joe Louis Greenway. The Dequindre Cut, a popular trail for cyclists and runners in Detroit, will now be expanded thanks to a multi-million-dollar federal grant.

Rain or shine, Clifford Miller rides on the Dequindre Cut daily. He goes as far as south to the river's edge, and soon he won't have to turn around at Mack Avenue on the northern end.

"I love it. Because that gives me more space, gives me more room to ride safely, so I'll be good with it," Miller said.

The City of Detroit is receiving $20.7 million from the Biden-Harris administration for the latest segment of the biking and walking trail that extends from the Detroit Riverfront to Highland Park, Dearborn and Hamtramck.

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

"Reconnecting communities, being able to have safe, walkable paths in our city is something that we want for ourselves, for our children, and for our future, and the Joe Louis Greenway is a major project that's going to bring that into Detroit," said Leona Medley, Executive Director of the Joe Louis Greenway Partnership.

Once construction begins, the blight in the area will go away to make room for a new pathway.

"We can utilize the greenway to promote a healthier and happier lifestyle for people all across the city," said Lance Woods, co-founder of We Run 313, a running club.

We Run 313 already uses the Dequindre cut to do 5K and 10Ks on Thursdays; the expansion means that in the near future, members can train for a marathon on the greenway.

"So when we're running along that, you never know who you're impacting by just going outside and going for your daily run, because someone may be walking, someone may be jogging or biking, whatever the case may be. And it's like, you may be motivating or inspiring someone because they see you running along the greenway. And I think it's incredible," Woods said.