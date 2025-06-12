Michigan man accused of threatening Trump, Vance in social media posts

A Grand Rapids man is accused of threatening to kill President Trump and Vice President JD Vance on social media.

According to court documents unsealed Tuesday, James Donald Vance Jr. is charged in the Western District of Michigan with one count of threatening to kill and injure the president and vice president and two counts of interstate threatening communication.

The charges stem from a pair of posts that Vance Jr. is alleged to have made on the social media platform Bluesky

Using the alias "Diaperjdv," Vance Jr. is accused of posting on April 1, 2025, "If tRump, Vance, or Musk ever come to my city again, they will leave it in a body bag. I will either be shot by a secret service sniper or spend the rest of my life in prison. I've only got about 10 years of life left anyway so I don't f------g care either way."

On March 7, 2025, Vance Jr. is also accused of threatening violence against Donald Trump Jr. in another user's post on Bluesky entitled, "Donald Trump Jr. Considering a Run for President in 2028."

According to documents, officials accuse Vance Jr. of posting, "I will murder that stupid f----r before he gets secret service protection."

Vance Jr. pleaded not guilty to all counts and was given a personal recognizance bond.