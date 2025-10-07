Grand Blanc community holds vigil honoring victims of church attack

The Grand Blanc High School football stadium was filled on Tuesday night as residents came together for a community vigil honoring the victims of the deadly church attack.

Four people were killed and eight others were injured during the attack on Sept. 28 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township.

"Really brings us all together, and it really strengthens the community for us to be better together," said Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye.

Hundreds of people attended the vigil to honor the lives lost in last Sunday's church attack. The vigil also included prayer for those still healing, and it was also to support the first responders from both Grand Blanc and the 37 neighboring communities that responded.

"It's just crazy seeing all the people from Grand Blanc that I've been so close with all come together in unity, which is really nice," said Megan Belenda, who drove home from Grand Valley State for the vigil.

Grand Blanc Township Supervisor Scott Bennett told the crowd the attack is a defining moment for Grand Blanc, but the emergency response is what should be remembered.

"We want the families and the world to know that Grand Blanc will not be defined by this horrific act of violence. We will be defined by our compassion, our unity, and how we care for every person who was touched by this tragedy," said Bennett.

"Tonight, when we look at the men and women who placed service above self, we see that heroism," said Leigh Laforest, president of the Grand Blanc Chamber of Commerce.