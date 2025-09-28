Trump, federal and state lawmakers react to fatal mass shooting at Michigan church

At least 1 killed, others seriously hurt in Michigan church shooting | Special Report

U.S. officials and state lawmakers are sharing messages in response to Sunday morning's fatal shooting during a worship service at a church in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

Police said at least one person is dead and nine others were taken to the hospital after a suspect drove his vehicle through the front doors of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and fired "several rounds" at hundreds of people.

The suspected shooter, identified as a 40-year-old man, died after responding law enforcement officials "engaged in gunfire," with him, according to officials.

President Trump shared the following statement on Truth Social in response to the shooting:

"I have been briefed on the horrendous shooting that took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Grand Blanc, Michigan. The FBI was immediately on scene, and will be leading the Federal Investigation, and providing full support to State and Local Officials. The suspect is dead, but there is still a lot to learn. This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America. The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY."

Vice President JD Vance called the shooting an "awful situation," and asked people to "say a prayer for the victims and first responders.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Michigan, said on social media that her "heart is breaking for the Grand Blanc community," and said violence in a place of worship is unacceptable.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, D-Michigan, shared similar sentiments, saying he was "devastated to hear" about the shooting.

"Such a horrific act of violence—towards anyone, anywhere—is unjustified. Grateful to the local police officers, fire and EMS for their swift response. We will keep monitoring this situation and holding each other close."

Democratic U.S. Rep. Kristen McDonald Rivet represents Michigan's 8th Congressional District, which covers Grand Blanc. She said, "This kind of violence in a place of worship is despicable."

McDonald Rivet added that she and her team will be monitoring the situation, and that she and her husband are praying for the Grand Blanc community.

Republican Rep. John James, who represents Michigan's 10th Congressional District, called for everyone to "remain united in faith and resolve against this darkness."

Former U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, who is a Michigan native and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said on social media," Tragedy in Michigan as my brothers and sisters and their church are targets of violence. Praying for healing and comforting."

Romney's father, George W. Romney, served as Michigan's 43rd governor.

"On this Sunday, a day meant for worship and peace, such violence is a grave evil," James said. "Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire community."

U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Michigan, said on social media, "We all grieve with the families and friends of those killed. They are feeling shock and pain of such a senseless act of violence. And we pray for the injured survivors fighting to recover at this moment."

Slotkin thanked first responders and hospital staff tending to the victims.