Trump reappoints Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Council of Governors

President Trump has reappointed Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the bipartisan Council of Governors, which reinforces the partnership between federal and state leaders on critical issues.

According to a news release, Whitmer will be one of 10 governors on the council — five from the Republican Party and five from the Democratic Party. The group brings other governors together to connect with federal agencies about homeland security, National Guard operations, disaster response, and other security and safety measures. Whitmer was first appointed in 2021 by then-President Biden and then reappointed in 2023.

"I am honored to be re-appointed to the bipartisan Council of Governors," Whitmer said in a statement. "Since I took office, I've worked with Republican and Democratic colleagues across the country to address challenges that we all have faced including rebuilding communities after historic flooding and advancing legislation to make our kids safer in schools. I look forward to serving on the council once again, continuing my work as co-chair of a work group focused on National Guard recruitment and retention, as we focus on solving problems that make a real difference in people's lives and protecting our national security with investments in bases like Selfridge."

The Council of Governors was created in 2008 by the National Defense Authorization Act and formally established in 2010 by Executive Order 13528. It consists of five governors from each political party. Governors are appointed to two-year terms.

Whitmer joins Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Virginia), Gov. Henry McMaster (R-South Carolina), Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Florida), Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Georgia), Gov. Jeff Landry (R-Louisiana), Gov. Josh Stein (D-North Carolina), Gov. Wes Moore (D-Maryland), Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-New York) and Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-Pennsylvania).

Youngkin and Stein will serve as co-chairs.

Whitmer, who is serving her second term, is scheduled to deliver her seventh State of the State address on Feb. 26.

According to her office, she is expected to "lay out her plans to continue building on the historic accomplishments of her first six years in office." She will also discuss jobs, lowering costs and continued investments in education.

The governor delivered a similar speech earlier this year at the Detroit Auto Show, calling on "friends" in the GOP and "fellow Democrats" to compromise. It was her first major speech since Mr. Trump's victory in the 2024 election.

"Everyone of us swore an oath to the people we serve, and the people expect us to find common ground, especially when it comes to lowering costs, creating good-paying manufacturing jobs, boosting research and innovation and cutting red tape," Whitmer said at the auto show. "I don't want to pretend that we're always going to agree, but I will always seek collaboration first."