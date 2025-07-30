Opening of Gordie Howe International Bridge could be delayed, report says

Two weeks ago, the Gordie Howe International Bridge reached a major milestone as the tower cranes that helped build the bridge were removed, signaling that construction is almost over.

However, a report from the financial and analytics company S&P Global suggests that the opening of the bridge could be delayed as much as six months. The report indicates construction delays at both the Canadian and U.S. ports of entry facilities could postpone the bridge opening.

According to the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, work on the bridge is progressing toward its projected completion of fall 2025, with only 2% of construction work remaining.

Chief Relations Officer Heather Grondin provided a statement, saying in part, "As with any major construction project, at this stage, it is too early to offer a specific opening date for the Gordie Howe International Bridge."

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Canada Border Services Agency and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. CBSA provided the following emailed statement:

"Handover of the buildings started in early 2025 with the CBSA receiving access to the facility to start its installation of equipment. CBSA employees have begun to occupy the port of entry buildings. The CBSA will be ready to provide services at the Canadian port of entry by the opening date."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection deferred our inquiries to the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.

Meanwhile, similar work is happening at the 11 Canadian port of entry structures.

The S&P report also noted there are delays at the Michigan Interchange, which connects the bridge to Interstate 75 in Detroit. Grondin says painting and signage installations are underway, which are part of the final steps to connect I-75 to the U.S. port of entry line.