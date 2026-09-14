Gordie Howe International Bridge sees 270K crossings in first full month

The opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge has resulted in fewer passenger vehicles crossing the Detroit River at the Ambassador Bridge and Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, although the number of commercial trucks at the two older U.S.-Canada border crossings remains about the same.

The trend can be seen in data issued by Statistics Canada, the country's national statistics office.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge over the Detroit River opened to motorists on July 27 after years of planning, construction and delays. The multi-use pedestrian and bicycle lane opened on Aug. 5. The bridge provides a direct connection to major highways on both sides of the border.

The U.S.-Canada border sign on the Gordie Howe International Bridge, as seen on Aug. 25, 2026. CBS News Detroit

Border crossings July 27-31, 2026

During its first five days, according to Statistics Canada,18,900 Canadians and 18,100 U.S. residents traveled on the Gordie Howe into Canada.

During those same five days, about 4,100 commercial trucks entered or returned to Canada through that bridge.

To compare, the Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel reported a combined 52,700 crossings into Canada during the same five days of reporting, according to the statistics agency.

Border crossings Aug. 1-31, 2026

During August, 134,900 Canadian residents drove across the bridge for return trips from the United States, Statistics Canada said. In the meantime, Gordie Howe was the port of entry for 101,000 U.S. residents entering Canada by vehicle.

During the same month, a total of 348,000 Canadian and U.S. residents entered Canada by vehicle at the Ambassador Bridge and the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel. That combined passenger vehicle count at those two border crossings is down 35.4% from August 2025, Statistics Canada said.

There was almost no difference in truck traffic, Canadian officials said. While 34,800 commercial trucks took the Gordie Howe during August, the truck traffic at the other two Detroit River crossings remained about the same from a year earlier, at about 87,400 for the month.

What are the Gordie Howe Bridge toll rates?

Personal vehicle travelers pay $5.75 in U.S. currency or $8 in Canadian currency in bridge tolls. This rate includes most passenger cars, SUVs, minivans and motorcycles. A flat rate is added to the trip if the vehicle is pulling a small trailer.

Additional fees apply for large commercial and passenger vehicles.

The Breakaway payment plan, which drivers can sign up for on the bridge website, includes a discount rate.

For multi-use lanes, travel is free for pedestrians and bicyclists. The Gordie Howe is the only one of those three crossings that has a dedicated pedestrian and bicycle path.

The above video originally aired on July 27, 2026.