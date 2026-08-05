Pedestrians, cyclists cross Gordie Howe International Bridge for first time

After years of construction, the Gordie Howe International Bridge is welcoming pedestrians and cyclists.

On the opening day of the bridge's new multi-use path, people began arriving before sunrise for the chance to be among the first to cross between Detroit and Windsor.

While many were eager to make history, the event also became a celebration of community, determination and personal milestones.

Among the earliest arrivals was Detroit resident Marcel Murray, who claimed the first spot in line at 3 a.m.

"I plan on being one of the first people across the bridge and the fastest man of color to cross it," Murray said as he waited for the path to open.

Murray wasn't just carrying running gear. He also brought along a Spider-Man plushie of his sons.

"I got my son with me on my back. This is his plushie toy, so pretty much, um, it kind of gives me a general reminder, you know, to keep going, and, um, you know, keep rocking steady," he said.

As the sun rose, more people began gathering at the entrance, including cyclists, walkers and even a unicyclist hoping to make history in his own way.

"I'm trying to be one of the first people to cross the Gordie Howe on a unicycle," James Abott said.

For Rick and Debra Williams of Pennsylvania, the bridge opening offered a unique way to mark a personal milestone.

"We've been visiting family, and today is our 37th wedding anniversary," Debra Williams said. "We decided to celebrate by walking and biking across the bridge."

"It's historic," Rick Williams added. "The bridge is beautiful, the weather is great, and we're looking forward to it."

Others crossed from the Canadian side, including cyclist David Ortiel, who said the journey came with a challenge.

"It was a little challenging at first. Obviously, the incline gets the best of you, especially if you haven't been on the bike in a while," Ortiel said. "But you're a part of a historical milestone, and the adrenaline gets you through."

Despite many people waiting for hours before the gates opened, the atmosphere remained upbeat. The line felt more like a community gathering than a wait, with strangers swapping stories, sharing excitement and cheering one another on as they prepared to cross.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge multi-use path is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pedestrians and cyclists must carry proper border identification and pass through customs and immigration processing before entering the international crossing.