Pedestrians, bicyclists welcome to cross Gordie Howe Bridge starting Wednesday

Walkers and bicyclists are welcome to cross the Gordie Howe International Bridge starting Wednesday, but need to plan for the fact that they'll be crossing the border between the United States and Canada.

The bridge opened to motorists on July 27, after years of planning, construction and delays along the way.

The multi-use path was incorporated into the design at an early stage. The dedicated lane is separated from the traffic lanes. It officially opens 8 a.m. daily, closing at 8 p.m. during summer months and closing at 4 p.m. during winter months. Walking, jogging, running, bicycles, cargo bicycles and mobility scooters are allowed; for the first few weeks, no pedal-assist bicycles will be permitted. No pets are allowed on the path.

"The best part? Access to the multi-use path is FREE," the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority said.

Gordie Howe International Bridge path instructions. Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority

The bridge authority urges those wishing to use the path to be patient, as demand is expected to be high and bridge staff will limit the number of people on the route at any one time during the early days.

While the bridge path connects to existing walking trails, there is no on-site parking at either port of entry. Vehicles will need to be parked at trailheads along connecting paths.

Gordie Howe International Bridge path instructions Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority

The route is 1.8 miles long and, in some areas, has a 5% incline. The expected time to cross is about 20 minutes by bicycle or 45 minutes on foot. There are emergency call stations and security cameras stationed along the path.

An important detail to remember is that all path users must go through border inspections. Proper travel identification must be carried by all adults and children.