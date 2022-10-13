GM relaunches internship to increase diversity in automotive media

(CBS DETROIT) - An internship meant to help increase diversity in the automotive media world has been relaunched by General Motors.

The internship is done in connection with Clark Atlanta University and the Black Automotive Media Group.

The 10-week internship, called The Driving Force, is for students interested in covering the auto industry, according to a press release.

"The goal of (The Driving Force) is to extend educational opportunities to HBCU students who may not be aware of the myriad media paths in automotive communications," said Kimatni D. Rawlins, founder of the Black Automotive Media Group.

Students in the internship will learn about video content production, social media outreach, and editorial content.

At the end of the internship, the students will present their work on various platforms, as well as meet with General Motors communications executives, product planners, and designers.