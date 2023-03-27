Gluten-free Reese's Pieces Brownie Brittle recalled due to undeclared wheat

(CBS DETROIT) - Second Nature Brands of Madison Heights has recalled its Gluten-Free Reese's Pieces Brownie Brittle product because it may have undeclared wheat.

Sheila G's Gluten-Free Reese's Pieces Brownie Brittle has been recalled U.S. Food and Drug Administration

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the product was distributed in retail stores and online throughout the United States.

The product comes in a four-ounce package, UPC 711747011562, marked with lot codes SG 1054 15/NOV/2023 1S and SG 1054 15/NOV/2023 2S on the backside of the pouch.

To date, one illness linked to this product has been reported.

The product was recalled after it was found that the gluten-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not state the presence of wheat.

Further investigation revealed the issue was caused by cross-contamination at a co-manufacturer.

Production of this brownie brittle snack has been recalled until the FDA and Second Nature Brands are sure the issue has been solved.

The FDA says anyone who has purchased this product with lot code SG 1054 15/NOV/2023 1S and SG 1054 15/NOV/2023 2S should avoid consuming the product and contact Second Nature Brands for a refund.

"Consumers may contact the company by calling (800) 651-7263 Monday-Friday from 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM EST or via email at recall@browniebrittle.com, according to the FDA. "Second Nature Brands is conducting this recall with the full knowledge and cooperation of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration."