Girl hospitalized after accidental shooting in Detroit involving unsecured gun, police say

A 6-year-old girl is in the hospital after police said she accidentally shot herself with an unsecured gun in Detroit on Sunday morning.

Officials said the incident happened at a home on the 8840 block of Artesian Street in the Franklin Park neighborhood on the city's west side around 9 a.m.

Police have yet to disclose the severity of the girl's injuries. 

The Detroit Police Department is investigating the accidental shooting.

This is a developing story.

