Girl hospitalized after accidental shooting in Detroit involving unsecured gun, police say
A 6-year-old girl is in the hospital after police said she accidentally shot herself with an unsecured gun in Detroit on Sunday morning.
Officials said the incident happened at a home on the 8840 block of Artesian Street in the Franklin Park neighborhood on the city's west side around 9 a.m.
Police have yet to disclose the severity of the girl's injuries.
The Detroit Police Department is investigating the accidental shooting.
This is a developing story.