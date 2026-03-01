Girl hospitalized after accidental shooting in Detroit involving unsecured gun, police say

A 6-year-old girl is in the hospital after police said she accidentally shot herself with an unsecured gun in Detroit on Sunday morning.

Officials said the incident happened at a home on the 8840 block of Artesian Street in the Franklin Park neighborhood on the city's west side around 9 a.m.

Police have yet to disclose the severity of the girl's injuries.

The Detroit Police Department is investigating the accidental shooting.

This is a developing story.