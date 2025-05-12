Watch CBS News
Two people in custody after shooting in Gibraltar

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
One person was injured, and two people are in custody in the aftermath of a shooting in Gibraltar, Michigan. 

Gibraltar Police Department reported that its officers were called to the area of 13200 block of Middle Gibraltar Road Sunday. On arrival, they found one victim with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to an area hospital and reported to be in stable condition. 

In the meantime, two suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the incident. 

The investigation is continuing. 

Gibraltar police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact the department at 734-676-1024 or email grobinson@cityofgibraltarmi.gov. 

