Genesee County declares state of emergency in response to Grand Blanc church attack

The local government of Genesee County, Michigan, has declared a local state of emergency in response to Sunday's attack on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township.

Four victims were killed in the shooting and fire. The shooter is also dead, officials said. Eight others who were at the church that day are in hospital care, according to updates Monday from authorities.

Delrico J. Loyd, chairman of the Genesee County Board of Commissioners, signed the county declaration Monday, in support of one that Grand Blanc Township had already issued.

"We stand with the victims of this senseless act of violence and destruction that has struck at the heart of our community," Loyd said. "Making this declaration ensures that we are doing everything in our power to protect our community, provide the necessary support, and stand shoulder to shoulder during this time of grief. My prayers, and the prayers of our entire board, are with everyone impacted by this tragedy."

Under Michigan law, a local state of emergency declaration activates emergency operations plans and authorizes the furnishing of aid, assistance, and directives under those plans.

The declaration enables Genesee County to request additional support and resources from the State of Michigan, which might include the deployment of emergency personnel and resources, and to expedite aid to residents and organizations directly impacted by the incident.

The above video originally aired Sept. 29.