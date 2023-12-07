General Motors names David Massaron as new chief economic development and real estate officer

(CBS DETROIT) - General Motors named David Massaron as its chief economic development and real estate officer, effective Jan. 2.

Massaron is joining GM from Wayne State University, where he served as the chief business officer and chief financial officer and as treasurer for its Board of Governors, according to a release.

At GM, Massaron will report to Craig Glidden, who is the company's executive vice president for legal, policy and cybersecurity and corporate security.

In addition to Wayne State, Massaron has previously worked as the chief financial officer, chief operating officer, and senior counsel to Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

He serves on the Board of Directors for the Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan, the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and the Downtown Detroit Partnership.

The Detroit native has a Bachelor of Arts in political theory and constitutional democracy from James Madison College at Michigan State University and a Juris Doctorate from William & Mary Law School. He began his legal career at Dickinson Wright and was principal at Miller Canfield from 2007 to 2014.

"David's unique experience serving in Michigan across the State, City of Detroit, and the private sector will be invaluable to the work GM is doing in our hometown and across the many communities where we live and work," said Glidden.