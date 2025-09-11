General Motors closes Michigan facility after 2 positive tests for Legionnaires' disease

General Motors has temporarily closed its Cole Engineering Center in Warren, Michigan, after two positive tests for Legionnaires' disease.

In a statement to CBS News Detroit, the automaker says the facility will be closed through Sept. 22. It was notified of the positive tests on Wednesday by the Macomb County Health Department.

The company says the facility has not been confirmed as the source.

"Out of an abundance of caution, GM took immediate action to close the building and has ordered comprehensive third-party testing for the site. Our regular bacteria testing at Cole has not revealed any issues, and at this time, Cole has not been confirmed as the source. The health and safety of our employees is our continued priority," GM said in a statement.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Legionnaires' disease is a severe form of pneumonia that is sometimes fatal. The common signs include fever, cough, headache, chest pain and shortness of breath.

In August, Wayne County health officials confirmed the presence of the disease at a senior living facility in Dearborn. At the time, officials said they were working with the Allegria Village on response steps that include disinfection and remediation of affected areas, alternative water sources where deemed appropriate and explaining symptoms of the disease to residents and staff.