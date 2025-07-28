Gas prices in Michigan up 8 cents this week, AAA reports

Gas prices in Michigan are up 8 cents this week, with motorists paying an average $3.23 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, AAA-The Auto Club reported.

This price is 7 cents less than this time last month, and 56 cents less than this time last year.

For a 15-gallon tank of gas, that adds up to about $48.

The most expensive gas price averages reported this week were in Grand Rapids ($3.30), Ann Arbor ($3.27) and Jackson ($3.25).

The least expensive gas price averages reported this week were in Marquette ($3.02), Traverse City ($3.16) and Metro Detroit ($3.21).