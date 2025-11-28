Here's what Ohio Lt. Gov. Tressel has to do if Michigan beats Ohio State this weekend

The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry matchup is on Saturday, and Lt. Govs. Garlin Gilchrist II and Jim Tressel have set a bet that involves a sweater vest.

According to a news release, Tressel must wear a Michigan sweater vest and share it on social media if the Wolverines pull off an upset. However, Gilchrist will have to share evidence of him wearing a Buckeyes' sweater vest if Ohio State wins.

"As a proud alum, I cannot wait to cheer on our Wolverines during The Game. I have no doubt that the University of Michigan will triumph," Gilchrist said in a statement. "I look forward to watching the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes for the fifth year in a row and show the world why they are the Leaders and the Best. Forever Go Blue!"

Gilchrist attended U of M from 2000 to 2005 and earned a bachelor's degree in engineering. Meanwhile, Tressel served as head coach for Ohio State in 2001, leading the Buckeyes to a National Championship win in 2002.

Tressel was nominated to serve as lieutenant governor in February 2025. Gilchrist, who was elected in 2019 and is finishing out his second term, is running for governor in the 2026 midterm election.

"The Game is one of the greatest traditions in all of sports. I've never been shy of where I stand on this rivalry and that hasn't changed," said Tressel. "The toughness, discipline, and focus of this year's Ohio State team reminds me of the groups from the past. I like our chances heading into The Game and have great faith in our guys. Let's go Bucks!"

Michigan and Ohio State are set to play at noon on Saturday in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines have won the last four years.

In their own bet, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wagered chips that highlight their respective states.

For Whitmer, it's the Better Made from Detroit, Great Lakes Potato Chips from Traverse City and Downey's Potato Chips from Waterford. Meanwhile, DeWine wagered Ohio-based chips, Conn's Potato Chips from Zanesville, Grippo's from Cincinnati, Jones' Potato Chips from Mansfield, Mikesell's from Zanesville and Marsha's Homemade Buckeyes.