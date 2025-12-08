Garden City strip mall fire remains under investigation

The cause of a structure fire that heavily damaged a strip mall Sunday in Garden City, Michigan, remains under investigation, the local fire department said.

The fire at a storefront complex on Middlebelt Road, between Ford Road and Maplewood Street, was reported at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A passerby noticed the blaze and stopped by the Garden City Fire Department to report what they saw, according to the fire department.

There were four storefronts in the strip mall. Authorities said two units were vacant, two were used for storage.

The Garden City Fire Department said in a follow-up report on Monday that the circumstances required a multi-agency response "due to the size and complexity of the blaze."

Agencies that assisted Garden City included Westland Fire Department, Wayne Fire Department, Inkster Fire Department, Dearborn Heights Fire Department, Dearborn Fire Department, Livonia, Fire Department, Redford Fire Department, Wayne County Metro Airport Fire Department and Wayne County Emergency Management.

Middlebelt Road between Ford and Warren roads was closed for several hours Sunday night during the firefighting efforts. There also were nearby power outages and water service disruptions, city officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.